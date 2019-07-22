Devotees brave rain for darshan of Athi Varadar on 22nd day (video)

Chennai: On the 22nd day today of darshan, Lord Athi Varadar of Kanchipuram is seen draped in mustard colour robes. As usual, beautiful flowers, strung in even more beautiful garlands, adorn the deity.

It has been raining in Kanchipuram, but the sea of devotees has not reduced. People braved the rain today and were seen standing in long queues to have a darshan of Athi Varadar, which they can do only once in 40 years.

The idol was taken out of the Sri Varadaraja Perumal Temple tank and kept for darshan at the Vasantha Mandapam of the temple from 1 July. The Lord will give darshan only for 48 days.

Photos / video: D Sundar