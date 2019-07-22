Dignity Foundation organises event for senior citizens

Chennai: Dignity Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation at Anna Nagar has collaborated with DG Vaishnav College, Social Work Department is organising an event with the objective to give the senior citizens a platform to showcase their talents.

The July month event is on Intergenerational Sports at Russian culture centre auditorium on 27 July at 3 pm. The aim of this event is to strengthen integration between generations and to facilitate interaction the old and the young, as well as to strengthen the bonds between different age groups.

The sports and games proposed to be conducted among the youngsters and senior citizens are volley ball, relay race, disc throw, shuttle crock, chess, carrom board filling the bottle, building the tower and baloon breaking.

Dignity Foundation is located at no 132, Old no 52A, AK Block, 7th Main Road, Anna Nagar. For further details contact www.dignityfoundation.com.