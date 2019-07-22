Gutters placed in dangerous position at Mugappair, rue residents

Chennai: Gutters on main roads and inner streets of Mugappair, Chennai, are in a dangerous position. Alleging that the contractors who installed them were not bothered about motorists and pedestrians, residents of Mugappair want them to be re-installed at road level.

Speaking to News Today, T G Basker, a member of Santhosh Garden Welfare Association, said, “First, I thank Corporation officials for taking steps to install gutter over storm water drain (SWD) on important roads to harvest rain water in the neighbourhood. But they have been placed in a dangerous position- little lower level on the middle of the road. Many two-wheeler riders and pedestrians got injured due to this and no steps were taken to set them in correct position.”

“When I went to inner streets of Golden George Nagar, I saw the danger and informed to the policemen on patrol. During night, motorist who are unaware of the danger were the victims,” he added.

Jasmine, a college girl said, “I am sure, this year there won’t be floods like 2015 in the neighbourhood. Many roads have been re-laid and their height is increased. The gutters installed near SWD to harvest rainwater by avoiding garbage is very useful during rainy season. But, they have to be installed again to the level of the road.”

Sam, another resident, said, “The new project to install gutter near SWD is good idea. And they have done it before the rainy season. However, officials must take necessary steps against the contractors who placed them in a dangerous position. Even though the project is completed on time, there won’t be use until they are set right.”

Gokul, a resident of VGN Avenue said, “We thank the officials for doing this before the rainy season. But gutters made out of concrete are placed in a dangerous position and the officials are apparently not worried about motorists and pedestrians. We want to restore the gutters again for the safety of all.” Steps taken to contact Corporation officials went in vain.