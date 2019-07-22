Power shutdown in Chennai 23 July

Chennai: TANGEDCO has announced that electricity supply will be suspended in a few places in the Chennai Tuesday (23 July), from 9 am to 4 pm for maintenance work.

According to a press release, the power supply will resume even before 4 pm if the works are completed.

The power supply will be halted in the following areas:

Pammal: Pochichalur Main Road, Venkateswara Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Agastheeswarar Nagar, Viman Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Bharathi Nagar and Ramanathan Nagar.

Red Hills: Redhills GNT Road, Vivek Akbar Avenue, Padianallur, Periyar Nagar, Jothy Nagar and Bharathi Nagar.

Puzhal: Nagappa Estate, MGR Nagar, Puzhal, Cycle Shop and Anna Ninaivu Nagar.

Thousand Lights, Royapettah and Gopalapuram: Whites Road, Smith Road, Pattulos Road old Door No. 158 to 189 Anna Salai, G P Road, Thiru Vi Ka Road, Peters Road, Buddi Negam Street ROB Main Street and ROB 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7 Streets, Nallanna Street, Anthony Street, Lenord Street, Kasim Street, Sivaraj Street, Royapettah High Road, West Cott Road, Lloyds Road Laxmi Puram and Pilot Lane.