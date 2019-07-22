Street lamps, fixtures at Mugappair cry for attention

Chennai: Most of the street lights on electric posts at Reddypalayam, Mugappair are not in correct position. “Everything is perfect while fixing the lamps. But, later, the direction of the lights are changed due to climatic conditions and the wireman who often climb the posts to do repair work,” say people here.

“The street lights fixed in electric posts have to face down. However, the position of the lights gets diverted either to right or left. The rays emitted from the fixture are not useful to the people,” says Rajan, a resident.

“Many glass covers which are provided to safeguard the bulb are broken. Only very few were replaced and the rest of them remain in damaged position,” he adds. “The iron rod fixed with electric post is rusted and not clipped in right direction. When the wind blows, a few fixtures are in dancing position,” says Sekar, a motorist.

“It’s our request to the Electricity Board and Corporation officials to take necessary action to set them in right position for the welfare of the road users,” he adds. Nandhini, a social worker, points out, “Political workers damage the fixtures and glass covers while giving illegal connection for functions.”

Children playing cricket and with stones are also damaging the fixtures. Kumar, an EB worker says, “the damaged ones will be replaced based on instructions from officials. Usually, local Councillor will give a request letter and details of the number of damaged fixtures and lights to the Corporation and local Electric Board office,” he adds.

Since there is no Councillor at present, officials alone have to take care of everything.