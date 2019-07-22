TBSCA inaugurates BK Maruti League

Chennai: BK Maruthi league-cum knockout trophy-2019 T-20 cricket tournament was inaugurated by the Blue Sky Cricket Academy, 21 July 2019 at Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School, Chetpet.

On the opening day, Unicorns CC played against Young CC in which the latter won by seven wickets. Batting first, Unicorn CC scored 125 for 8 in 20 overs with Zohaib scoring 41. Chasing 126, Young CC raced to the target easily within 14,4 overs, losing three wickets.

Scores

Unicorns cc 125 for 8 in 20 overs. Iqbal 31, Zohaih 41, A.Kumar 3 for 11, Badri 2 for 27, Ruthresh 2 for 22 lost to Young cc 130 for 3 in 14.4 overs. (Hemanth 35, Vijay 33*)

Man of the Match: A.Kumar (Young cc)