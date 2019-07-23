CPI workers injured in lathicharge during protest march in Kochi

Kochi: The CPI workers, who took out a march to the IG office here against a police officer who allegedly took a biased stand in connection with a clash between AISF and SFI activists in Ernakulam last week, were lathicharged today.

Many workers and leaders of the Left party, including its Muvattupuzha MLA Eldho Abraham, suffered injuries in the lathicharge, CPI leaders alleged. The Communist Party of India (CPI) is a partner in the ruling LDF in Kerala. CPI Ernakulam district committee member Santhosh Babu said at least five district executive committee members and several party workers who suffered injuries in the police action have been admitted to various hospitals in the city.

He said Abraham, who suffered serious blows in the lathicharge, is being treated at the General Hospital here. Speaking to reporters, Abraham hit out at the police administration in the state, alleging there was no one to control the force. His attack against the police was indirectly aimed at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who handles the key Home portfolio. Abraham said he had faced “brutal police action” during the Congress-led UDF rule and the CPI would continue to function as a “corrective force” in the state.

The police used lathis and water cannons when the marching CPI workers tried to break barricades and move forward near the IG office. Earlier, CPI district secretary P Raju inaugurated the IG office march at the High Court junction seeking action against Circle Inspector, who allegedly took a biased stand in a clash between AISF and SFI activists in a college in Vyppin last week.

The police official in question also remained a mute spectator when Raju was prevented by DYFI activists from visiting AISF activists injured in the clash at a government hospital in Njaracakal, the CPI alleged.