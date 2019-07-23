Karur emerges winner of TN leg of BSL

Chennai: After an exciting 12-day tournament between 128 teams across 8 districts in Tamilnadu, Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League 2019 held a press conference in Coimbatore to mark the success of the initiative.

The conference highlighted the interesting journey of the 12-day tournament in the state. The district-level matches were played at Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem, Erode, Jolarpet, Namakkal, Karur and Vellore.

The districts to reach the finals were Karur and Salem and Karur District emerged as the winner of the Tamil Nadu leg of Bharat Super League 2019. Due to rains, the winner was decided by a coin toss. Karur won through coin toss after the shortened game finished at a tie.

Present as the guest of honour in the event was former cricketer S Badrinath. He said, ‘It’s great that reputed organisations like Asian Paints is lending support to build the kabaddi sport and boost the morale and confidence of the young and dynamic players of our nation.’

Member of Organising Committee, Bharat Super League, Rajeev Chaudhary, said, “The fourth leg of the league witnessed a turnout of a phenomenal set of players. The energy and enthusiasm of these players were a thrill to watch and we are keen to continue boosting this platform to promote the league and India’s oldest rural sport.”

The winning team won a cash prize of Rs 31,000 and the runner-up, Salem District won Rs 21,000. The first leg of the tournament kicked off in Rajasthan in early May, followed by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in June and concluded in Tamilnadu.