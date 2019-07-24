Crime thriller ‘Mayuran’ speaks about dark side of college life

Debutant director Nandhan Subbarayan’s Mayuran, which speaks about the other side of college life, is releasing 2 August.

Says the director, “The crime thriller focuses on the events that happen inside a college hostel. A guy goes missing one night, and his friends set out to search for him. But they uncover several truths along the way.”

Anjan Dev plays the lead, Asmitha, a student of National School of Drama, has been paired opposite him.

Nandhan, a former associate of award-winning director Bala, says, “Balaji Radhakrishnan, Anandsamy, Vela Ramamurthy and Amudhavanan play important roles. The film is set in Chidambaram, and we have shot in several locations, including Karaikal and Puducherry.”