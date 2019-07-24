Jyothika’s ‘Jackpot’ from 2 August

Chennai: Jyothika starrer Jackpot, an action comedy, is all set for release 2 August.

Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the movie is directed by Kalyan of Gulaebaghavali fame.

It also features Revathi, Yogi Babu, Rajendran, Anandaraj, and Mansoor Ali Khan in pivotal characters. The movie is being released by Shakti Film Factory. Vishal Chandrasekhar is composing the music and Anandakumar has cranked the camera.

Suriya tweeted, “Thank you all for your warm wishes!! Here’s #JackpotTrailer Jo’s first Action Comedy! #ReleasingAug2.”