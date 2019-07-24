BJP will be strengthened in other States: Tamilisai

Chennai: “As in the case of Karnataka, BJP will be victorious in other States,” said BJP State president, Tamilisai Soundararajan.

After four days of intense debates, floor test took place in Karnataka yesterday in which HD Kumaraswamy’s government won just 99 votes and the Opposition party won 105 votes. Losing the majority, Kumaraswamy’s government that steered for 14 months collapsed.

At present, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Union Territory Puducherry are the only five States which is ruled by Congress leaders.

Speaking to reporters at the Airport, Tamilisai stated, “BJP will be strengthened in other places. Blooming of lotus in Karnataka helps us strengthen BJP in other States.”

Even Tamil Goddess cannot take it in when Stalin says he is the saviour of Tamil language.

“The language by itself is ever strong and does not require Stalin or anyone to save,” she added.