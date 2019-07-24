Mayawati expels BSP MLA for not backing Kumaraswamy govt

Bengaluru: Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati yesterday expelled party MLA N Mahesh in Karnataka for acting against the party decision to vote in favour of the Congress-JDS coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy during the confidence motion.

Mayawati tweeted, “By violating the party high command order to vote in favour of the Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka, BSP legislator N Mahesh was absent during the trust vote today, which is indiscipline and the party has considered it seriously.”

After the lone BSP MLA in the State Mahesh said that he would skip the trust vote in the absence of any clear instructions from the party high command, Mayawati ordered him to vote in favour of the ruling government.

In 2018 assembly elections, BSP had a tie-up with JD(S). Mahesh was the MLA from Kollegala and he was part of the Kumaraswamy cabinet serving as the Primary and Secondary Education Minister. He quit the post in October 2018 citing personal reasons, but had said he would continue to support the ruling coalition.