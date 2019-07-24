Raghava Lawrence to turn super hero in 3D film

After Kanchana-3, Raghava Lawrence is currently busy directing Akshay Kumar in Bollywood. Sources say that he would venture to act in a 3D film to be directed by Sun Pictures in which he would play a super hero. Shooting would begin by the end of this year.

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of Kanchana, being directed by Raghava Lawrence.

In May this year, Raghava Lawrence stepped down as the director of the film after the first poster of the film was released without informing him. The director took to Twitter and posted an open letter citing the reasons why he took the decision of exiting the film.

Laxmmi Bomb also stars Kiara Advani and Madhavan in pivotal roles. In the film, Akshay Kumar will be seen as a man possessed by a transgender ghost.