Rajalakshmi Institute conducts marathon, donates comp to 3 schools

Chennai: Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology (RIT) conducted its second annual marathon 14 July at Elliot’s Beach, Besant Nagar, to promote digital learning in schools.

A press release said Dr C Sylendra Babu, DGP, Railways, was the chief guest for the event.

The release added that 700 boys and 500 girls participated in the marathon.

There were two categories 5 km and 10 km marathon, in which students from Rajalakshmi Institutions and the Tamilnadu Police Department, bagged prizes.

As a first step, RIT sponsored computers for three deserving schools.