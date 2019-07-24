Sundar C to act in horror film ‘Iruttu’ next

Chennai: Actor-filmmaker Sundar C plays the lead in a horror film titled Iruttu. The film is written and directed by VZ Durai, who has worked with the likes of Ajith, Vikram and Simbu. Sai Dhanshika will be seen in a prominent role.

Says Durai, “While stories of most of the horror films are set in Hindu and Christian cultural backdrop in Tamil cinema, Iruttu has an Islamic millieu.”

Sakshi Chowdhary who debuted with Aayirathil Iruvar plays Sundar’s pair. VTV Ganesh, Yogi Babu, Vimala Raman and Baby Manasvi are in the supporting cast. Bankrolled by Screen Scene Media, the film is set for release soon.