Tirunelveli ex-mayor murder: Police form three teams to crack case

Chennai: Three police teams have been formed by the Tirunelveli police to solve the murder case of former mayor of the city, Uma Maheswari, her husband and maid.

Uma Maheswari, was living with her husband Murugu Chandran and maid Mari at Reddiarpatti, in Tirunelveli. She was found murdered along with her husband and maid last evening.

The police, who arrived on being informed, are going through the CCTVs in the vicinity. Sniffer dogs have also been pressed into service while inquiries are on.

Since jewels are missing from the house, the police suspect it could be a case of murder for gain. But they are also looking at the angle of a fight for property.

The Tirunelveli police are exploring various angles to crack the case that has shocked the State.