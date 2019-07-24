Tirunelveli ex-mayor murder: Stalin demands immediate arrest of culprits

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin has urged the arrest of those who murdered former mayor of Tirunelveli, Uma Maheswari, and two others last evening.

Expressing his condolences at the brutal killing of the DMK ex-mayor, Stalin, in a statement here, said he was shocked by the incident.

It was condemnable that the AIADMK government was unable to maintain law and order, he said, and added that lately, many DMK functionaries were being murdered. He demanded the immediate arrest of the murderers and to bring them to justice.

Recalling Uma Maheswari’s contributions to the party and the administration Tirunelveli, he said her work won her praise from the then party president M Karunanidhi. “She was a simple person and was able to carry even other party people with her in the administration of the Municipal Corporation of Tirunelveli.”

Stalin recalled that during the Mupperum Vizha of the DMK in 2011, she was awarded the Pavendhar award.

The loss of Uma Maheswari, who had served the party in various posts, was a big loss for the DMK. he said.