Vijay Sethupathi in Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic?

Chennai: It seems to be the season of bio-pics. A host on popular sports personalities are being made in Bollywood.

Buzz is that Vijay Sethupathi is said to be approached to play Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan in his biopic.

Born in Tamil family, Muralitharan holds the record for the most wickets in cricket. Muralitharan’s grandad was settled in Trichy and the cricketer also married Madhimalar of the famous Malar hospitals in Chennai.

Muralitharan played for Sri Lanka and brought a lot of laurels to the country with his cricketing talent. Sources say that talks have been already initiated and if all goes well, the shoot for the biopic will go on floors by the end of this year.