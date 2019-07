Hyderabad: A woman allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the staircase of the Moosarambagh metro rail station yesterday.

According to a media report, the woman was identified as a 24-year-old ragpicker. She was said to be in an inebriated state when the incident happened.

The woman climbed the staircase and shouted she was going to commit suicide by jumping. She was saved by a security guard and he alerted the police. The woman was being counselled, added the report.