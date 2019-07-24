Yeddyurappa to meet Guv after consulting with Modi, Amit Shah

Bengaluru: After the JDS-Congress coalition government led by Kumaraswamy lost the confidence vote, BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa said he will consult central leaders of the party – Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, and then meet the Karnataka Governor.

After three weeks of power tussle, the BJP chief in the State is most likely to take over as Chief Minister. After winning the confidence motion, Yeddyurappa said that it is the victory of democracy and that the people were fed up with the Kumaraswamy government.

He thanked 105 MLAs of the party who supported him in defeating the trust vote. He said that a new era of development will start from now on ward and that his government would take appropriate decision soon. He said his government would focus on farmers who have been hit by drought and other problems.

The Congress-JDS government in Karnataka collapsed after it lost the confidence vote, garnering 99 votes against the 105 to the BJP in the assembly.