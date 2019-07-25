A1 is thorough entertainer: Santhanam

Chennai: “A1 is more on the likes of Soodhu Kavvum. The genre was new to me. But all credits to my director Johnson, who pulled it off,” said actor Santhanam.

Speaking at a promotional event for A1 in Chennai, Santhanam, said, “Johnson was part of my team for a long time. Happy that he has ventured to direction. The movie has grown oin strength once Santhosh Narayanan joined as music composer.”

“Finding a proper release has become a big process these days. We were asked to postpone our film for Avengers, IPL and on top of it, they are saying that it’s month-end so the collections will be affected. The problem is that my producer Raj has borrowed money from financiers so the interest rate will increase. We can’t hold our release date after a point of time. We are releasing A1 on 26 July,” Santhanam added.

On his part, Johnson, said, “All credits to Santhanam and my producer Raj. Santhanam gave his best and ensured A1 come good. You can come and watch the film in theatres. It is a paisa vasool entertainer.”

Thara Alisha Perry, who plays the heroine said, “It is a fun-filled entertainer. To be part of Santosh Narayanan musical is a delight.”

“It is my most favourite film after Soodhu Kavvum. It voices for gender quality in an entertaining way,” Santosh Narayanan says and adds, “Santhanam has done a wonderful job.”

Cinematographer Gopi and stunt master Hari Dinesh also spoke on the occasion.