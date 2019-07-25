Aishwarya Rai opens Longines boutique in VR Mall Chennai

In a bid to strengthen its Indian retail network, famous Swiss watch brand Longines inaugurated its new boutique at VR Mall Anna Nagar, Chennai on 24 July along with the presence of its ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Spread across 350 square feet, the store displays a large selection of Longines timepieces including some of its iconic watches and also its latest models.

Speaking during the inauguration, Aishwarya said, ‘I have been a part of the Longines’ family for two decades now and I have only seen it grow from one milestone to another. Today, I am very happy and proud to inaugurate this new Longines boutique in Chennai.’ The Bollywood star was then presented with a timepiece from the new HydroConquest collection.