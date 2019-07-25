Break-up: Youth ends life at Kodambakkam

Chennai: Upset over a break-up and family problems, a disheartened youngster ended his life at Kodambakkam here. According to police, Gokul Raj (23), an air conditioner mechanic, lived in Second Street, Azeez Nagar with his parents.

He went through a break-up recently and had other family disputes as well. He was disturbed that nothing was working out for him.

While his parents had gone for work yesterday, he hung himself from the ceiling of his house. His body was sent to Government Kilpauk Hospital for post mortem.