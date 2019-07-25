‘Dear Comrade’ to be remade in Hindi

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will be remaking Dear Comrade in Hindi, producer Karan Johar announced.

The upcoming Telugu film is written and directed by debutant Bharat Kamma and stars Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Touted to an intense drama, Dear Comrade stars Vijay as a student union leader.

A special screening of the film was arranged for Karan earlier yesterday, post which he made the announcement on Twitter.

Vijay Devarakonda’s Arjun Reddy, was recently adapted in Hindi as Kabir Singh. The Shahid Kapoor starrer has earned Rs 271.24 crore at the box office so far.