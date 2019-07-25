Facebook stays firm to launch Libra

San Francisco: Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has reaffirmed his commitment to the social network’s quest to launch Libra cryptocurrency despite pushback from governments and critics.

Facebook last month unveiled plans for Libra in an announcement that sparked fears of the unintended consequences of a loosely supervised global currency.

Switzerland’s financial watchdog FINMA has already pledged to conduct oversight of the Geneva-based Libra Association that will watch over the digital money, which is expected to debut next year.