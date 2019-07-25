Here’s your chance to become food vlogger in TikTok

World’s top leading short video platform TikTok is all set to bring out an exciting campaign for all food lovers. To give users an opportunity to express their love for food, TikTok has partnered with Food food TV to launch its in-app campaign #FoodofIndia to encourage its users to create and share lip-smacking food content and get an opportunity to become famous as a food Vlogger, food reviewer or Chef.

The most creative videos and recipes stand a chance to get recognized by the Food Food TV and also an opportunity to win gift hampers of worth Rs 10,000. #FoodofIndia has garnered over 190 million views as of now, said a press release. It is another opportunity for TikTok users to showcase their skills and love for food with the community.