I-T raids in TN, AP

Chennai: Sleuths of Income Tax (I-T) carried out raids at iron manufacturing units and offices in 36 locations in Tamilnadu and Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the search operation, teams of I-T conducted searches at two places in the city.

According to sources, a businessman, Anand who runs a steel manufacturing and trading company with its corporate office at Choolaimedu has come under scanner. An I-T team searched the Choolaimedu office this morning.

A team of 130 I-T men are part of the raid operation, sources said and added that another iron manufacturing company at Royapettah is also being investigated.

The I-T officials began the simultaneous raids from 6 am, following reports of tax evasion.