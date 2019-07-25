Met dept predicts light to moderate showers in parts of TN

Chennai: Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places today over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Sivaganga, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area, stated a bulletin from Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

It further read that the weather would continue to be the same uptil 28 July.

It may be noted that there was a mild drizzle reported in the morning in Chennai and several parts of city and suburbs witnessed a heavy spell last night.

Predicting the local forecast, the bulletin read, “The sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy during forenoon and generally cloudy thereafter. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 and 26 deg Celsius, respectively.”

In the last 24 hours, Chennai Airport recorded 7 cm, Anna University – 6 cm and 3 cm each in Sembarambakkam and Poonnamallee areas.