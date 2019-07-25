One more movie on North Chennai

Joining the long list of movies made around North Chennai is Sharp. Directed by debutant Tamilselvan, Sharp has Adhin in the lead and Prana as the heroine, Sai Dheena and Yogiram essay key characters.

“I did my bit of research on the lifestyle of gangsters of North Chennai and how they are misused by our politicians forms the crux. Sharp’ is a colloquial word used by the people of North Chennai and I felt it would be an apt title for my film.”

Stunt sequences are the main stay in the film, which has been shot in a realistic manner, he adds. Tyson Raj does the music for the high action drama.