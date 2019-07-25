‘Taana’ is Vaibhav’s hilarious venture

Chennai: Actor Vaibhav is currently busy with several projects including Taana. The teaser of the movie was out recently. The film revolves around Vaibhav who hails from a family who have a heritage of being associated with the police department. The film has action, romance and comedy.

Nandita Swetha, Yogi Babu, Hareesh Peradi, Pandiarajan are also in the cast.

It is the maiden venture of Yuvaraj Subramani. MC Kalaimamani has bankrolled this venture under the banner Nobel Movies Production and Vishal Chandrasekar will be composing music for this film.

Apart from Taana, Vaibhav has RK Nagar, Sixer and horror-comedy Kaatteri ready for release.