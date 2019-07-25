Tabu to act in a Telugu movie

Tabu will act in a Telugu film to be directed by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. She was last in De De Pyaar De and Bharat. Tabu will share the screen space with Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj.

The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of Geetha Arts, which is producing the film in collaboration with Haarika & Hassine Creations.

“Welcome aboard to the most versatile actress of our generation #Tabu garu to #AA19 team,” the tweet read, which also posted a video from the film’s set, showing the actor going through the script. The cast also includes Navdeep, Sushanth, Jayaram, Sathyaraj and Sunil.