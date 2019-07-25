Vellore MP election: EC gives ‘gift box’  symbol to Independent

Chennai: An Independent candidate, Sugumar, contesting in the Vellore Lok Sabha election, has been allotted the gift box symbol by the Election Commission.

The symbol was earlier allotted to T T V Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, during the recent Assembly by-polls and Lok Sabha elections.

It is said the symbol has been given to Sugumar as the AMMK is not contesting the Vellore MP election.

The DMK has fielded party treasurer Durai Murugan’s son Kathir Anand as its candidate for the Vellore Lok Sabha election. He will be competing against A C Shanmugam, who has been fielded by the AIADMK.

Polling will be held 5 August and counting will be taken up 9 August.