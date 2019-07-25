Vijayakanth’s son Shanmuga Pandian dances for a peppy number

Actor Vijayakanth’s son Shanmuga Pandian is shooting for Mithran, a cop story. Shooting began recently.

The film is written and directed by G Boobalan, who was earlier associated with director Siva as co-director in Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam.

Recently Saala Saala, a peppy number, was shot for Mithran.

Speaking about the song, the director says, “We loved each and every moment of the song as it involved so much of fun and to see the entire shooting spot loaded with high energy was much more exhilarating.”

Vamsi Krishna will be seen appearing as antagonist, Azhagam Perumal, Sai Dheena and Pawan would be playing important roles. Apart from them, A Venkatesh, Vijay TV-fame Pappu and YouTube-fame Aashiq are also part of the cast along with Munishkanth.

National award-winning actress Archana will be essaying the role of hero’s mother. The director adds that the emotional mother-son bonding would be the highlight of the film.

The makers are holding talks with top heroines to play the female lead.