YNOT Studios, Reliance Entertainment & Wishberry Films will associate with director Balaji Mohan, who has turned producer with his newly-formed production house Open Window, for Mandela.

Written and directed by debutant Madonne Ashwin, who had won a special mention in the 61st National Film Awards for his short film Dharmam (2013), it is a rural social satire, starring Yogi Babu.

Sangili Murugan, G M Sundar, Sheela Rajkumar are also in the cast.

The movie has camera by Vidhu Ayyanna of Meyaadha Maan, LKG-fame.

Music is by Bharath Shankar and editing by Philomin Raj (Maanagaram, Kaidhi and Thalapathy 64).