A look at book and films based on Kargil War on its 20th anniversary

On 26 July 1999 India successfully claimed backed its land from Pakistan. Kargil War changed our nation’s course of history. Heroes sacrificed their lives. Brave men were honoured. Books and films were made. One of the most emotionally gripping books about the war is ‘Letters from Kargil’ by Diskha Dwivedi. Diksha was just eight-years-old when her father was martyred in the war. Growing up as a strong independent woman, she decided to compile letters written by soldiers – those who died in Kargil – to their fellow brothers-in-arms and to their family.

It is a warm tribute about soldiers, deeply moving and engaging and it reminds us that war is the ultimate enemy. To learn from the words of soldiers who tell us how it feels to stay on guard behind enemy lines, in the bitterly cold wind, in an atmosphere that is bound to cause distraught to human mind and body, leaves you amazed by the eagerness of these hard rock men to defend our land.

Diksha is articulate in her narrative style. Each chapter begins with how our soldiers progressed to retain lands forcibly invaded by Pakistan army. She writes every soldier helped each other, about battle plans and the men yearned for their family’s presence. Chapters begin with a brief background about the state of war; the politics, the ground situation of important battalion defending strategic points. We are invited to the bitter lives of soldiers who are ready to face anything. It becomes evident that death does not frighten them but what scares them the most is not doing anything to safeguard the pride and respect of our country.

* Letters from the heart