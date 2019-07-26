Aakash Fertility Centre to hold Ferticon-2019 from 27 July

Chennai: ‘Ferticon-2019’, a two-day seventh international symposium on Reproductive Medicine will be held here from 27 July.

The event, hosted by the Aakash Fertility Centre and Hospital, will be inaugurated by DMK Lok Sabha member Thamizachi Thangapandian, hospital Founder and organising committee president Dr T Kamaraj and organising committee chairman Dr K S Jeyarani Kamaraj told reporters here Thursday.

Apart from discussing recent advancements and treatments available for infertility, the event would also provide problem solving sessions in fertility, laparoscopy procedures, azoospermia management, guidelines for IVF, ovarian reserve, PGD, cervical incompetence, genital TB in infertility, among others.

More than 1,000 delegates, including a few from foreign countries would participate in the event and share their expertise.

Stating that in recent past, hundreds of clinics have been opened in India that specialises exclusively in infertility treatment, Dr Jeyarani said only 20 per cent of childless couples consult specialised centres due to various reasons.

The remaining 80 per cent make protocol visits to consult their family physicians and gyneacologists, who treat them for a certain period before referring them to specialists. “Our rich experience of 22 years in treating childless couples has made us understand the dire need for an initial infertility management protocol for all gyneacologists,” she added.

Ferticon offers a platform for gaining knowledge through interaction between the experts and practitioners in the field of obstetrics and gynecology.

During the event, Indian Society for Reproductive Medicine (ISAR) president Dr Jaideep Malhotra would be presented with the Lifetime Achievement award.

On the second day of the event, India’s first Female Sexual Health Centre would be inaugurated and it would be functioning at Aakash Fertility Centre in which various treatment options and counselling would be provided to women facing sexual and infertility problems.