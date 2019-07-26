Day 26: Athi Varadar gives darshan in dry fruits crown in Kanchi (video)

Chennai: The beautiful idol of Lord Athi Varadar was decorated ever so beautifully today with not just flowers but also dry fruits.

On day 26 of darshan of Lord Athi Varadar after he was taken out of the tank of the Sri Varadaraja Perumal Temple last month, the idol is draped in pink silk with a contrasting red zari border.

What made the alankaram awesome today was that a long crown made of dry fruits like badam, pista, cardamom and black currants. Another remarkable feature was the vettiver garland enclosed in pearls.

Photos / video: D Sundar