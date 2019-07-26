Kargil diwas: Members of 13 JAK- RIF undertake motorcycle expedition

Chennai: Remembering the bravery and courage of martyrs who laid down their lives during the Kargil war, members of 13 JAK- RIF, the unit ParamVir Chakra awardee, Captain Vikram Batra was a part of, undertook a motorcycle expedition from Mana Pass in Uttarakhand to Drass War Memorial in Kargil, J&K covering 1,850 km to mark 20th year of Kargil war.

The month-long expedition was undertaken by a 14 member team on 9 Triumph motorcycles comprising a mix of both the Bonneville Modern Classics and the Tigers.