‘Kazhugu 2’ from 1 August

Chennai: Kreshna starrer Kazhugu 2 is all set for release 1 August.

Directed by Satyasiva, it is a sequel to his earlier hit. Produced by Singaravelan for Madhukoor Movies, it has Bindhu Madhavi as heroine. Kali venkat plays a key role.

Yuvan Shankar Raja scores the music while cinematography is by Raja Bhattacharji. Editing is by Gopi Krishna. Kreshna plays a youngster who hunts of animals in a hilly area in rural Tamilnadu in the movie.

After the film was awarded a ‘U’ certificate, the makers launched two singles ‘Sakalakala Valli’ a peppy folk dance number and ‘Adi Yendi Pulla’. Though a sequel, it is not a continuation of part one, say sources.