‘Nadodigal 2’ ready for release

Chennai: Nine years after the release of Nadodigal, Samuthirakani and Sasikumar are coming together again for it’s sequel. Nadodigal 2 is however will be different from the earlier one.

Justin Prabhakaran is the music director and have already worked with Samuthirakani in the films like Thondan.

The movie stars Sasikumar, Bharani, Anjali and Athulya Ravi in lead roles. M S Baskar, Namo Narayanan and Gyanasambandam are playing important roles.

S Nandagopalan of Madras Enterprises is the producer and the film is already wrapped and set to hit the screens soon. Much recently, actor Suriya unveiled the teaser of the movie.