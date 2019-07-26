Parthiban’s protege Kiran Mohan turns independent filmmaker

Veteran actor-filmmaker Parthiban’s associate Kiran Mohan turns director with a film titled Brahmmapuri. A German model Maarsha plays the lead in the film.

Says Kiran, “The story revolves around a treasure hunt where a group of people go in search of precious diamonds, which lies in a mythical city lost for several centuries. The supernatural experiences and the predicaments that follow form the crux. I have shot the film extensively in the US and also in the dense woods of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.”

The cast includes Varghese, Mithuna, Ram Zhubin, Jose, Bhavani and Gautham. Mikku Kavil composes the music.