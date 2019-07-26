Pennar dam issue: SC to hear TN’s case against Karnataka next week

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government has approached the Supreme Court to put a halt on Karnataka government’s plans to construct a dam across river Pennar.

Accepting the petition, the apex court has said it will take the case for hearing next week, after the State government pushed for it to be taken up as an urgent case.

Ever since Karnataka government announced plans to build a check dam at Markandeya reservoir in Malur of Kolar district, the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government has said the project would obstruct the flow of water in Pennar river that feeds at least five districts in Tamilnadu.

Opposing the plan, it said Karnataka should take permission from the Central Water Commission and low-riparian States for the project. The two southern States have been under constant dispute over Cauvery water.