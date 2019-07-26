Murugadoss throws challenge for Rajini fans to design ‘Darbar’ poster

Chennai: It was a double treat for Rajinikanth fans as the makers of Darbar posted a couple of pictures of Rajinikanth’s looks from the film, which went viral on social media.

Directed by A R Murugadoss, the movie features Rajinikanth in the role of a police officer.

The makers of Darbar even started a contest, as a part of which they asked fans to get creative and design the film’s official posters. Rajinikanth was last seen in khaki in Pandian, some 25 years ago.

Darbar also features Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar, Niveda Thomas and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the movie has music by Anirudh.

Plans are on for a release in January 2020.