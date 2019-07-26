Review: ‘Aaradi’ – Ground reality

Chennai: The movie is about two sisters who take up the family job as ‘Vettiyan’ after their brother dies and father gets paralysed in a freak accident.

How the society treats them as ‘Vettiyal’, which is considered as ‘manly’ job is what the movie is all about.

Edited and directed by Santhosh Kumar and written by Sakthivel, the movie is based on the true story about a woman who works so in Salem district.

Screeened in various film festivals, ‘Aaradi’ has won many awards and accolades. Thamarai (Deepika Raj) and Malli (Vijayaraj) works as a Vettiyal after their father played by Chaplin Balu suffers heakth disordere. The sisters breaking all odds does the job which was assigned to the family for generations with dedication.

A young revolutionary reporter Raja in the area fall in love with Thamarai and want to marry her inspite of his family’s resistance. He attends the funeral for anyone, who died in the village just to see her in the cremation ground.

Finally after initial rejection and embarrassments, Thamarai and Raja fall for each other. But the hero’s father demands dowry from the poor family.

In the age of cutting edge technology, the crew should have used modern technical elements. Produced by Navin Kumar with music by Abi Jojo, Aaradi is a serious watch.