Sathyaraj flexes his muscles for ‘Theerpugal Virkkapadum’

Chennai: Theerpugal Virkkapadum starring Sathyaraj is being shot using Red Monstro 8K camera for the first in South Indian industry. After a long gap, Sathyaraj has performed some breathtaking action sequences, say sources in the unit.

Dheran, director of the film, says, “Sathyaraj has done a wonderful act. Dinesh Subbarayan has given his best in stunt sequences.”

Touted to be a high volatile action thriller, the film speaks about the rise of anger among individuals, when they come across the situations, where justice vaporises in thin air.

Theerpugal Virkkapadum marks the directorial debut of Dheran, which is produced by Sajeev Meera Sahib Rowther for Honey Bee Creations. Anji is handling cinematography and Prasad SN of Yaamirukka Bayamey is composing music with Mani Kumaran Shankara of Pyar Prema Kadhal on editing.