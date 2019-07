Chennai: Joining the list of comedians turning hero is Soori. Buzz is that Soori will make his debut as hero in a film to be helmed by Vetri Maaran after his Asuran.

Sources say that the project is in its early stages and Soori will be playing a meaty role. The story is set in the backdrop of Madurai and will go on floors later this year.

Elred Kumar will be bankrolling the project under his banner RS Infotainment and GV Prakash is in talks to compose the music.