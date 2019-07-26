Talk on epic character Vidhurar in Chennai 28 July

Chennai: Chennai 2000 Plus Trust and Vivekananda Cultural Centre (VCC) will present Ithihaasa Paathirangal lecture on Vidhurar by Vasundhra Rajagopal at Vivekananda Home, near Marina, 28 July, 6.15 pm.

This is the 37th lecture organised by Chennai 2000 Plus Trust in association with VCC. Ithihaasa Paathirangal is a monthly lecture series, featuring a character from Ramayanam or Mahabharatham, on the fourth Sunday of every month.

Vidhurar is one of the fascinating characters of Mahabharatham to be highlighted 28 July. Vidhurar was a scholar, endowed with deep knowledge, but ignored by King Dhrishrashtra and scorned by Duryodhana and his followers, leading to the battle of Kurukshetra and the fall of the Kaurava empire, a press release said.

For details, contact Chennai 2000 Plus Trust president R Rangaraj at 98410 10821.