US astronaut Don Thomas interacts with students in Chennai

Chennai: The US Consulate General in Chennai, in association with EducationUSA and Go4Guru India, organised a virtual lecture by retired NASA astronaut Don Thomas at the American Centre on Thursday.

Don Thomas shared his personal journey aboard four US Space Shuttle missions and his support to the International Space Station programme among select gathering of city school students, a press release said.

The US Consulate General’s Press Officer Kathleen Hosie introduced the astronaut to the students and said, “It is an exciting time to discuss space. Fifty years after the Apollo 11 Moon Landing and during Chandrayaan II’s current journey to the Moon, there is great interest and excitement about US and Indian space exploration. We invite Indian students to explore higher education opportunities in aerospace fields in the United States.”