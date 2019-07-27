AR Rahman asks fans to help him recreate ‘Urvashi’

Chennai: Oscar and Grammy winner A R Rahman has sought new lines for the ‘Urvashi Urvashi’ song from the soundtrack of his 1994 Tamil film Kaadhalan.

Kadhalan had Prabhu Deva and Nagma in the lead. Prabhu Deva had choreographed and performed in the song ‘Urvashi’.

Rahman wrote, “Friends, it’s time for you to wear your creative hat again! You were so creative 2 years ago when we recreated Urvashi with new lyrics. Send us your best lines & we’ll include them in our performance in Chennai on Aug 10 at YMCA Grounds. No politics, please! #RecreatUrvashi.”

Rahman is currently busy with Vijay starrer Bigil. He is all set to compose music for Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivan Irukindran soon.