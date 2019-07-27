Casting call for Kamal’s ‘Indian 2’

Chennai: There were rumours that Indian 2 has been dropped. But the makers of the movie, Lyca Productions have confirmed that the project is on. They posted a casting call poster in their official Twitter handle.

The team wants trained male and female actors for supporting roles. The crew has already finished two short schedules in Chennai. But after Kamal got busy with his political campaign and they postponed the shoot indefinitely.

Directed by Shankar, the film will also have Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Delhi Ganesh and Nedumudi Venu in pivotal characters.